Dutch Shipowner Orders 'Pre-Fabricated' Scrubber Model

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The scrubber will be fitted aboard the MV Donau. Image Credit: Rederij Wantij

Netherlands-based shipowner Rederij Wantij BV has ordered a 'pre-fabricated' model of scrubber with a shorter installation time.

Value Maritime has signed a deal with Rederij to make and install the system, the scrubber manufacturer said Tuesday.

The system, capable of scrubbing sulfur levels down to 0.10%, will be installed on the general cargo ship MV Donau, which mostly operates in the Baltic and North Seas.

Value Maritime produces what it calls "pre-fabricated, pre-installed, plug and play" scrubber models that come in a 20ft casing that can be transported by road.

Because of this, its scrubbers come with a shorter installation time of seven days, with no need for dry docking in most cases, the company said.