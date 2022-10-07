Cepsa Bunker Hires Global Director From Maersk Oil Trading

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cepsa Bunker is a physical supplier across Spain's ports, the Strait of GIbraltar and the Canary Islands. File Image / Pixabay

Spanish energy producer Cepsa has hired a new global director of its marine fuels unit from Maersk Oil Trading.

The firm has hired Samir Fernandez as the new global director of Cepsa Bunker, a representative told Ship & Bunker on Friday.

Fernandez was previously global head of commercial operations at Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of container line AP Moller-Maersk. He had earlier worked as head of global operations and fuel efficiency at X-Press Feeders.

Cepsa Bunker is a physical supplier across Spain's ports, the Strait of GIbraltar and the Canary Islands. The firm sells about 4 million mt/year of bunkers in more than 5,500 operations per year, according to its website.