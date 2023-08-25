Titan Expands LNG Bunker Operations to Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company used its delivery vessel the Optimus on the second occasion, delivering 808 m3 of LNG. Image Credit: Titan

LNG bunker supplier Titan has made its first two ship-to-ship deliveries in Hamburg.

The firm has bunkered Van Oord's hopper dredger with LNG twice at Hamburg over the past month, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The first delivery was on July 31, and the second on August 14.

The company used its delivery vessel the Optimus on the second occasion, delivering 808 m3 of LNG.

"These milestones signify not only Titan's expertise and dedication but also a significant advancement for the industry as we continue to embrace cleaner and more sustainable fuel alternatives," the company said.

"As we continue to pave the way for a greener maritime future, Titan remains committed to its mission to drive innovation and progress in LNG bunkering.

"We look forward to furthering our partnerships, exploring new opportunities, and contributing to a more sustainable maritime industry."

LNG for now remains the dominant alternative bunker fuel, with several hundred ships now using it as fuel. The main challenge facing the LNG bunker industry now is the scaling-up of greener bio- and synthetic LNG production to meet the needs of shipowners seeking to cut the GHG emissions of their gas-powered tonnage.