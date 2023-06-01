Sonan Bunkers Hires Bunker and Lubricant Consultant From KPI OceanConnect

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Athens. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trading firm Sonan Bunkers has hired a new marine fuel and lubricant consultant in Greece from KPI OceanConnect.

Konstantinos Konstantopoulos has joined the firm as bunker and lubricant consultant in Greece as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Konstantopoulos was previously a bunker and lubricant consultant for KPI OceanConnect from March 2020 to February of this year. He had earlier worked for the Costas Papaellinas Organisation Group of Companies and Titan Greece.

Sonan Bunkers was founded in 2014 and has offices in London, Athens, Rotterdam, Oslo, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore and Dubai, according to the company's website.