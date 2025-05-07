Baseblue Executes Its First LNG Bunkering in the Caribbean

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The LNG bunkering was carried out off the coast of Portland in Jamaica. Image Credit: Baseblue

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue has facilitated the LNG bunkering operation of the tanker, Gold Trader, off the coast of Portland, Jamaica, marking its first such operation in the Caribbean.

Around 8,800 MMBtu of LNG was transferred to Gold Trader via ship-to-ship bunkering, the firm said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The operation also included a cooldown of the receiving vessel - a standard procedure in which the vessel's tanks and pipelines are chilled to cryogenic temperatures to safely receive LNG and minimise vapour generation during transfer.

"While the operation was not unprecedented, it represents an important step in our efforts to provide flexible and reliable LNG solutions to clients across more locations," Dionysis Diamantopoulos, head of alternative fuels at Baseblue, said.

"The operation required a high level of planning and coordination with vessel owners, suppliers, and technical teams," Vaibhaav Srinath Dev, key accounts manager at Baseblue, said.