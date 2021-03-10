TECO 2030 to Build Hydrogen Fuel Cell Factory in Norway

by Ship & Bunker News Team

TECO 2030 is seeking to promote hydrogen fuel cells as a means of cutting the shipping industry's emissions. Image Credit: TECO 2030

Alternative energy company TECO 2030 plans to build a hydrogen fuel cell factory in Norway to help the shipping industry with its decarbonisation plans.

The facility in Narvik in the north of the country will be able to produce as much as one gigawatt of fuel cell capacity per year, TECO 2030 said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. Work on the facility will start in 2021, and the first production is expected from 2022.

"Fuel cells enable ships and other heavy applications to switch from fossil fuels such as heavy oil and diesel to climate-friendly hydrogen, and thereby reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the shipping industry," the company said.

"Through the initiative in Narvik, the company contributes to the Norwegian government's ambition that Norway should build a complete value chain for the utilization of hydrogen as an energy carrier."

Fuel cells are one potential energy source for shipping to use as it seeks to eliminate its carbon emissions. The cells would require a source of green hydrogen produced using renewable electricity.

The firm had initially selected a site in the east of Norway for its factory, but rejected that in favour of the Narvik site.