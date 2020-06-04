ScanOcean Carries Out First Bunker Operation at New Swedish Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday June 4, 2020

Marine fuel supplier ScanOcean has carried out the first bunkering operation at the new Swedish port of Norvik, the company said this week.

ScanOcean bunkered the container ship Hercules J at the port on Wednesday, according to a post on its LinkedIn account.

"This modern port will serve the greater Stockholm area, and we are happy to be able to deliver first-class marine fuels to all arriving ships," the company said.

The new port, just to the south of Stockholm, opened last month and will cater to ro-ro ships as well as containers. 

The port will be able to handle around 500,000 containers and a flow of 200,000 rolling goods vehicles per year, according to the port authority.

