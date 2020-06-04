ScanOcean Carries Out First Bunker Operation at New Swedish Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first bunker operation was completed on Wednesday. Image Credit: ScanOcean

Marine fuel supplier ScanOcean has carried out the first bunkering operation at the new Swedish port of Norvik, the company said this week.

ScanOcean bunkered the container ship Hercules J at the port on Wednesday, according to a post on its LinkedIn account.

"This modern port will serve the greater Stockholm area, and we are happy to be able to deliver first-class marine fuels to all arriving ships," the company said.

The new port, just to the south of Stockholm, opened last month and will cater to ro-ro ships as well as containers.

The port will be able to handle around 500,000 containers and a flow of 200,000 rolling goods vehicles per year, according to the port authority.