Spain's Balearia Wins Green Marine Europe Environmental Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has invested more than 500 million euros in recent years in a fleet of 10 dual-fuelled ships capable of running on LNG. Image Credit: Balearia

Spanish ferry company Balearia has been awarded the Green Marine Europe environmental certification recognising its green credentials.

The company is the first Spanish shipping firm to be recognised by the initiative, which focuses on efforts related to air, water and soil quality, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"To receive Green Marine Europe certification, Baleària has undergone an audit and a self-assessment to certify compliance with a series of scales related to greenhouse gas emissions, atmospheric pollutant emissions, underwater noise, invasive aquatic species, and the management of ship recycling," the company said in the statement.

"|In this regard, it should be remembered that Baleària is one of the leading shipping companies in terms of the decarbonisation of maritime activity thanks to its pioneering commitment to natural gas, a fuel it considers to be the cleanest and most mature currently available for sea-going transport."

The firm has invested more than 500 million euros in recent years in a fleet of 10 dual-fuelled ships capable of running on LNG.