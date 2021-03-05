VARO Energy Adds VLSFO to Kiel Bunker Supply Offer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VARO's bunker supply operations in Germany are expanding. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier VARO Energy has expanded its bunker operations in Germany, adding VLSFO supply in Kiel.

The company now offers VLSFO, HSFO, 0.1% sulfur DMA MGO and 0.1% sulfur DMA MGO with 0.86 density at Kiel, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

"The addition of these modern products to our station in Kiel is VARO's confirmation of the company's commitment to our international customers to deliver the products they need, when and where these are required," Chris Venema, head of fuel oil bunkering at VARO, said in the statement.

"Being a fully integrated actor in our market provides us with the flexibility to quickly adjust to changing requirements and is something that differentiates VARO from other actors in the sector."