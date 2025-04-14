BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Bunker Surveyor in Netherlands

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday April 14, 2025

Global fuel testing and decarbonisation advisory firm VPS Is seeking to hire a bunker surveyor in the Netherlands.

The company is looking for candidates with proven bunker surveying experience and fluent English and Dutch, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Performing and reporting bunker quantity measurements of fuel for ships.
  • Taking samples for both BQS and FQT (Fuel Quality Testing) for fuel quality testing by the laboratory.
  • You follow the entire process in accordance with the requirements in the VPS Code of Practice.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

