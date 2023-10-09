Dan-Bunkering Hires Three Trainee Fuel Suppliers in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has hired Mathias Henriksen and Weslet Højbøge in its Middelfart office and Luciano Trignani in Monaco. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has hired three trainee fuel suppliers in Europe.

The firm has hired Mathias Henriksen and Weslet Højbøge in its Middelfart office and Luciano Trignani in Monaco, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"They are all part of Dan-Bunkering Europe's comprehensive two-year graduate program," the company said in the post.

"This program involves enrolment at the Danish Shipping Academy in Copenhagen, complemented by the opportunity to gain invaluable experience by rotating through our three European offices: Middelfart, Copenhagen, and Monaco."

Last year Dan-Bunkering merged its three European units in Monaco, Copenhagen and Middelfart into a single operation, Dan-Bunkering Europe.