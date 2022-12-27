Hafnia Orders Four Dual-fuel Newbuilds

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Newbuilds: ready next year. File Image / Pixabay

Product tanker company Hafnia has ordered four, dual-fuel newbuilds. The ships are currently under construction and will be delivered early next year following sea trials, the company said in a statement.

The main engines will run on liquified natural gas while auxiliary engines will be able to run of range of fuel types.

"The vessels come equipped with a state-of-the art fuel gas supply system that has full redundancy on all supply systems and which can handle boil-off gas from the LNG tanks under any condition," according to the statement.

In addition, the ships' propusion systems will be adaptable "to the zero-emission fuels of the future such as ammonia or methanol".

While LNG as a marine fuel is effective in removing sulfur and nitrogen oxides and particulates from emissions, it is less effective on lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Compared to running on oil-derived fuel oil, these ships will reduce GHG output by a fifth, the company said.