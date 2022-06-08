XO Shipping Hires Head of Bunkers From Dan-Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Copenhagen. File Image / Pixabay

Danish dry bulk firm XO Shipping has hired a new head of bunkers from Dan-Bunkering.

Kristian Fulling Nissen will join the firm as head of bunkers from August 1, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Nissen was previously a team leader for Dan-Bunkering in Copenhagen from 2020 to this month, and had previously served in various marine fuel roles for Minerva Bunkering and OW Bunker.

"We will plan and execute a fuel strategy that will help XO Shipping to further strengthen and cement the position in the top of the class and add value to the stakeholders and all our business partners," Nissen said in the post.