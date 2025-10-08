B30 Biofuel Bunkering Takes Place at Port of Ceuta

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An LNG carrier was bunkered with 2,300 mt of B30 biofuel blend recently. Image Credit: Port of Ceuta

The Port of Ceuta has carried out bunkering operations using marine biofuel blend B30 as it increases its supply in the Mediterranean.

The product was transported on barges from Rotterdam and unloaded at Petrolífera Ducar’s facilities in Ceuta, the port said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The biofuel blend is being marketed by Vilma Oil.

“The delivery and storage of this fuel have been carried out through barges from the Port of Rotterdam, which have transported the product to the facilities that the company Petrolífera Ducar owns in the Ceuta port area," the port authority said.

“The unloaded biofuel is intended for the provisioning of ships in the Port of Ceuta itself and is marketed by the company Vilma Oil, which continues to consolidate its presence in the supply of alternative fuels in the area.”

Last year, TFG Marine took over a majority stake in Vilma Oil Med.

Since the product’s arrival, the port has seen few biofuel bunkering operations.

On October 2-3, Ceuta saw its third B30 delivery, supplying 2,300 mt of the biofuel to an LNG carrier via the Vemaharmony barge.