KPI OceanConnect and Uni-Tankers Complete Biofuel Bunker Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The trial delivered emissions savings of 42% in particulate matter and 18% in carbon monoxide versus the use of conventional MGO. Image Credit: Uni-Tankers

Sister companies KPI OceanConnect and Uni-Tankers have completed a trial of a biofuel bunker blend.

KPI OceanConnect recently bunkered the 5,700 DWT Uni-Tankers chemical tanker the Alsia Swan at Amsterdamwith 34,000 litres of a B30 blend consisting of 30% FAME blended with MGO, the bunker firm said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The vessel then tested the fuel over two days. The trial delivered emissions savings of 42% in particulate matter and 18% in carbon monoxide versus the use of conventional MGO.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with the Uni-Tankers team on this project to deliver high-grade biofuel for their vessel in Amsterdam," Jesper Sørensen, global head of new fuels and carbon markets at KPI OceanConnect, said in the statement.

"By sharing our knowledge and providing expert guidance on fuel strategies, including finding the right biofuel blend ratio to meet the specific needs of vessel operators, we aim to build partnerships with our clients that support their long-term success through the energy transition in shipping.

"For KPI OceanConnect our close partnership with Uni-Tankers is a model for delivering excellence to our clients."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.