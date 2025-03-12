Bound4blue Installs Wind Sails on Odfjell Tanker in Just Two Days

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The installation of the sails was done at Antwerp during the vessel’s planned drydocking. Image Credit: Bound4blue

Technology firm Bound4blue has successfully installed four 22-meter suction sails on the 49,000-dwt chemical tanker Bow Olympus, operated by shipping firm Odfjell.

The installation took place at EDR Antwerp Shipyard during the vessel’s planned drydocking and was completed within just two days, Bound4blue said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The units, designed for installation during a single shipyard visit, were fitted in two strategic stages to align with the vessel’s operational schedule. Structural and electrical preparations took place during planned drydocking, while the sails were assembled and installed in Antwerp.

Wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS) utilise wind energy to enhance thrust, cutting down on engine usage and reducing the vessel’s bunker fuel consumption.

“Bound4blue’s fully autonomous eSAILs®, which generate propulsive efficiency by dragging air across an optimised aerodynamic profile, were selected by Odfjell following a deep-dive study of competing WPS solutions by research institute RISE (formerly SSPA),” it said.

WAPS not only reduce bunker fuel consumption, but also helps shipowners comply with FuelEU Maritime regulations, which provide incentives for vessels equipped with wind-assisted propulsion systems.

Ships using WAPS can lower their GHG intensity through the wind reward factor.