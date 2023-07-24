Rotterdam Box Terminal Installs Shore Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A container in motion at Rotterdam. File Image / Pixabay.

The Dutch port of Rotterdam can expect to see an increase shore power capacity following an agreement between Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals and ship operator Samskip to run a pilot scheme.

The joint initiative has put shore power within reach of box ships calling at the terminal.

Increasing shore power capacity is in line with both global goals for cutting greenhouse gas emissions from shipping and regional goals as in the European Union's FuelEU Maritime directive, according to a statement by the companies.

Samskip's fleet manager head, Erik Hofmeester, said shore power is an important tool for reducing GHG. His company is on track to be net-zero 2040, he added.

Shore power at RST is the first such facility at a container terminal in the Netherlands, the statement said.