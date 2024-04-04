Fast Bunkering Denies Delivering Russian-Origin Bunkers at Skaw

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Skaw is a major bunkering location in northern Europe. File Image / Pixabay

Latvian bunker supplier Fast Bunkering has denied delivering marine fuels of Russian origin at Skaw.

Maritime news publication ShippingWatch had reported on Wednesday that Fast Bunkering stood accused of 'unfair competitive advantages' by supplying ships with Russian bunkers at Skaw.

The report cited comments made by a Bunker One representative to the Danish Transport Authority.

The comments did not accuse Fast Bunkering of breaking any sanctions.

"These allegations are not true," Fast Bunkering told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

"Since the inception of sanctions against marine fuel products of Russian origin coming into force in February 2023, our operations have not involved any importation of Russian marine fuel, and we have conducted our business within the Scandinavian bunkering market under fair and competitive conditions.

"Our operations are fair and legal."

Peter Zachariassen, CEO of Bunker One, told Ship & Bunker his company did not have a dispute with the rival supplier.

"It's important to state that we have no dispute with any supplier in our region," Zachariassen said.

"Bunker One's approach and policy is not to comment on other suppliers' activities, but to focus on our own business.

"If one of our employees inadvertently have mentioned anything in a casual conversation last year, it's not a statement of our official position."