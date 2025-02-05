Glander International Bunkering Hires Bunker Purchaser in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Poulsen previously worked as a bunker trader for KPI OceanConnect in Rotterdam. Image Credit: Alfred William Poulsen / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering has hired a new marine fuel purchaser in Dubai.

Alfred William Poulsen has joined Glander as a bunker purchaser in its Dubai office as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Poulsen previously worked as a bunker trader for KPI OceanConnect in Rotterdam from October 2022 to last month.

He had earlier worked for Selfinvest in Middelfart from February to October 2022.

Glander's Dubai office serves clients in the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, MENA, East and West Mediterranean, Black Sea, Asian and other African regions, according to the company's website. The company has a staff of 22 in the Dubai office.