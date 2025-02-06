US and Panama at Odds Over Canal Transit Tolls for Government Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

On Wednesday the US State Department said Panama had agreed to waive the fees for US government ships - a claim subsequently denied by the Panama Canal Authority. File Image / Pixabay

The US and Panama are giving conflicting accounts of a potential agreement on canal transit fees for government vessels.

On Wednesday the US State Department said Panama had agreed to waive the fees for US government ships.

"The government of Panama has agreed to no longer charge fees for US government vessels to transit the Panama Canal," the State Department said in a social media post.

"This saves the US government millions of dollars a year."

The Panama Canal Authority then denied the report.

"In response to a publication released by the United States State Department, the Panama Canal Authority, which is authorised to set tolls and other fees for transiting the canal, reports that it has not made any adjustments to them," the authority said.

The authority said it was willing to discuss the matter further with the US government.

At a speech after President Trump's inauguration, the new president said US ships were being 'severely overcharged' for using the canal, as well as raising concerns over Chinese involvement at Panama's ports.

"We gave it to Panama, and we're taking it back," President Trump said.