MGN Bunkering and Energy Hires Senior Trader in Turkey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Istanbul. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel and lubricant trading firm MGN Bunkering and Energy has hired a senior bunker trader in Turkey.

Cemil Ünsal has joined the company as senior bunker trader in Istanbul as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Ünsal was previously a bunker trader for CYE Petrol in Istanbul from September 2015 to this month.

MGN was founded in 2017, with an initial focus on bunker and lubricant trading in the Baltic, Black Sea and Mediterranean regions before developing into having a worldwide outlook, according to the company's website.

The firm has offices in Tallinn and Istanbul.