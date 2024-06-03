BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Head of Bunker Trading in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment firm Redstone Commodity Search is seeking candidates for the role. Image Credit: Redstone Commodity Search

A marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire a head of bunker trading in Dubai.

Recruitment firm Redstone Commodity Search highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Saturday, without naming the hiring company.

The employer is described as "one of the fasted growing global bunker trading companies, who are currently on the search for a head of global trading to lead their 40+ strong team of international traders."

The company is looking for candidates with extensive experience in a senior trading role within the bunker industry.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Direct and manage global sales (40+ traders) operations, establishing goals and strategies to maximize revenue

Create and execute a comprehensive commercial strategy in line with the company's business objectives

Cultivate and sustain strong relationships with suppliers, clients, and industry stakeholders

Lead, mentor, and build a high-performing commercial team to achieve strategic company goals

Enhance profitability and ensure 30% year-on-year growth in trading activities

For more information, click here.