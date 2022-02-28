15% of Rotterdam Cargo Activity is Russia-Related

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Russia-related cargo activity at Rotterdam may be hampered in the coming weeks. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

The Port of Rotterdam faces potentially significant knock-on effects from the crisis in Ukraine, with 15% of its cargo activity being related to Russia.

Of the 470 million mt/year of transhipment at Rotterdam, 62 million mt/year is Russia-oriented, the Port of Rotterdam said in a statement on its website last week. About 20% of the coal at the port, 20% of the oil products, 25% of the LNG and 30% of the crude oil come from Russia.

With US and EU leaders committed to tougher sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine last week, these shipments are likely to be significantly hampered in the weeks ahead.

"It is uncertain what the developments in Ukraine will mean for these flows in the coming period," the Port of Rotterdam said in the statement.

"In principle, the supply can come from elsewhere, but because it concerns enormous amounts, it will very likely lead to bottlenecks and higher prices."