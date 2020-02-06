Shipping Body ECSA Calls for Urgent EU Action on Gulf of Guinea Piracy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The majority of the kidnappings took place in Nigeria, the ECSA said. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Shipping industry body the European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) has demanded "urgent action" to combat piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

"Urgent action has to be taken by the EU right away," Martin Dorsman, secretary general of the ECSA, said in a statement Thursday.

"The situation in the Gulf of Guinea poses a serious and immediate threat to the safety of seafarers, vessels and goods.

"The European shipping industry calls for the EU and its member states to take concrete action, as the circumstances are becoming dire."

The Gulf of Guinea accounted for 90% of crew kidnappings reported worldwide last year, the ECSA said, with 121 crew members taken there.