BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Green Fuels Business Development Manager

Thursday September 19, 2024

Container line Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to hire a green fuels business development manager in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with several years of experience in executing fuel sales and purchase contracts, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Business Development: Identify and assess business opportunities in the green fuels sector, considering technical and economic aspects. Develop strategies to expand our green fuel portfolio and drive sustainable growth
  • Project Evaluation: Evaluate and analyze large-scale project formats related to green fuels, considering technical feasibility, financial viability, and environmental impact. Conduct assessments and make recommendations for project prioritization
  • Stakeholder Engagement: Collaborate with green fuels project developers, technology providers, and different stakeholders. Foster strong relationships to enhance project collaboration and identify partnerships for mutual benefit
  • RFQs and Commercial Contract Negotiations: Prepare and initiate RFQs/bids for green fuels sourcing and lead the contract negotiations process while engaging with both internal and external stakeholders
  • Logistics: Plan and source green fuels storage and bunkering logistics services
  • Technical Knowledge: Possess knowledge of green fuels production pathways and technologies. Stay updated with industry advancements and trends to leverage emerging opportunities clearly
  • Market Analysis and Business Case Development: Monitor and analyze global green fuel markets, including pricing, supply-demand dynamics, and regulatory developments. Stay informed about market trends, industry benchmarks, and competitor activities. Prepare business cases for green fuels sourcing and/or investments.
  • Project Management: Oversee the execution of green fuel projects, ensuring adherence to timelines, budget constraints, and quality standards. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive project success and manage potential risks and challenges clearly.

