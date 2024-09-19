EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Green Fuels Business Development Manager
Thursday September 19, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with several years of experience in executing fuel sales and purchase contracts. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd
Container line Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to hire a green fuels business development manager in Hamburg.
The company is looking for candidates with several years of experience in executing fuel sales and purchase contracts, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Business Development: Identify and assess business opportunities in the green fuels sector, considering technical and economic aspects. Develop strategies to expand our green fuel portfolio and drive sustainable growth
- Project Evaluation: Evaluate and analyze large-scale project formats related to green fuels, considering technical feasibility, financial viability, and environmental impact. Conduct assessments and make recommendations for project prioritization
- Stakeholder Engagement: Collaborate with green fuels project developers, technology providers, and different stakeholders. Foster strong relationships to enhance project collaboration and identify partnerships for mutual benefit
- RFQs and Commercial Contract Negotiations: Prepare and initiate RFQs/bids for green fuels sourcing and lead the contract negotiations process while engaging with both internal and external stakeholders
- Logistics: Plan and source green fuels storage and bunkering logistics services
- Technical Knowledge: Possess knowledge of green fuels production pathways and technologies. Stay updated with industry advancements and trends to leverage emerging opportunities clearly
- Market Analysis and Business Case Development: Monitor and analyze global green fuel markets, including pricing, supply-demand dynamics, and regulatory developments. Stay informed about market trends, industry benchmarks, and competitor activities. Prepare business cases for green fuels sourcing and/or investments.
- Project Management: Oversee the execution of green fuel projects, ensuring adherence to timelines, budget constraints, and quality standards. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive project success and manage potential risks and challenges clearly.
