UK Warship Shoots Down Drone in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Defence Minister Grant Shapps announced the incident in a social media post. Image Credit: Grant Shapps / X

A UK warship has shot down a drone suspected of targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The HMS Diamond shot down the drone with a Sea Viper missile early on Saturday, Defence Minister Grant Shapps wrote in a social media post.

"The ship recently arrived in the region to bolster international efforts to maintain maritime security," Shapps said.

"The recent spate of illegal attacks represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security in the Red Sea.

"The UK remains committed to repelling these attacks to protect the free flow of maritime trade."

Shipping firms AP Moller-Maersk and Hapag-LLoyd announced a temporary halt to container shipments through the Red Sea on Friday in response to the recent attacks.