Greek Tech Firm's Tool Assesses Vessel Options Against Carbon Goals

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Poseidon Principles. File Image Pixabay.

A Greek technology firm has come up with a predictive tool to determine the best path for ships financed under environment-friendly Poseidon Principles.

Metis Cyberspace Technology "has refined its cloud-based data acquisition and ship performance reporting solution to offer shipping's first tool to predict the trade-off between emissions reduction and debt servicing for ships" financed under the scheme, according to maritime news website Shipinsight.

The firm's data analytics tool -- called Metis Poseidon Principles Emissions Index -- allows shipowners to predict what would be the best option for their ships -- investment, a change in operating profile or disposal -- given advancing emissions rules.

Metis uses machine learning to keep its data fresh. "This is invaluable for evaluating new technologies but also for voyage analysis for correcting common errors," chief technical officer Serafeim Katsikas was quoted as saying in the reprt.