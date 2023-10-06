UK Ports Group Claims Decarbonisation Success

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Liverpool: part of Peel Ports group. File Image / Pixabay.

UK ports group Peel Ports has said that operational greenhouse gas emissions have fallen by around a third since 2020.

Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions across its port operations fell by 32% against its 2020 baseline and using a market-based accounting approach, the group said on its website.

The figures were independently verified and are published in its latest Environmental, Social and Governance annual report, the company added.

The ESG report details investments and initiatives made by the company to reduce its carbon footprint.

The Peel Ports group, which is the second biggest ports operator in the UK, has made a commitment to become a net-zero business by 2040.