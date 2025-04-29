UAE's AD Ports Group Orders Electric Pilot Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UAE plans to use an electric boat for pilot operations. Image Credit: Artemis Technologies

Artemis Technologies has been awarded a contract by Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group's Maritime & Shipping Cluster, to deliver a fully electric pilot boat for operations in the UAE.

The Artemis EF-12 pilot vessel features an advanced electric propulsion system and can be fully recharged in under 60 minutes, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The vessel is also equipped with hydrofoils that lift the hull above the water, reducing drag and significantly improving energy efficiency.

According to Artemis Technologies, a conventional pilot boat typically consumes between 450 and 800 litres of diesel per day, generating around 1,200 tonnes of CO2 annually. By switching to a fully electric vessel, these emissions can be eliminated.

"The acquisition of the Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat marks a significant milestone in addressing the region's growing demand for high-performance, zero operational emission vessels," Dr Iain Percy, CEO of Artemis Technologies, said.