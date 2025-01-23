Liquid Wind and Turun Seudun Partner for E-Methanol Plant in Finland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Biogenic CO2 used for e-methanol production will be captured from TSE’s power plant. Image Credit: TSE

Swedish e-fuel developer Liquid Wind has signed a memorandum of understanding with Finnish power firm Turun Seudun Energiantuotanto (TSE) to develop a e-methanol production facility in Naantali, Finland.

They seek to develop a 100,000 mt/year e-methanol production plant to cater to demand from shipping and aviation, Liquid Wind said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

"E-Methanol is a very versatile commodity that can replace fossil fuels in hard-to-abate sectors such as shipping and aviation while reducing CO2 emissions," Liquid Wind said.

The facility is planned to be developed next to TSE's Naantali 4 power plant, which will supply the biogenic CO2 and steam needed for e-methanol production.

E-methanol or synthetic methanol is produced using biogenic CO2, which is captured from biomass-based sources such as bioenergy plants or energy facilities using carbon capture technology.

This CO2, combined with green hydrogen derived from renewable electricity, undergoes a catalytic reaction to produce methanol.

About 160,000 mt/year of biogenic CO2 captured from the power plant will be used to produce e-methanol.

Construction of the plant is expected to begin following the final investment decision in 2026, with operations slated to commence by 2029.

E-methanol is cleaner variant compared to grey methanol, which is produced using natural gas.

Liquid Wind has also partnered with Samsung E&A to develop e-fuel facilities in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.