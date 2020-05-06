Container Line CMA CGM Continues to Waive Low Sulfur Surcharge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM's customers will pay less for their freight in June. File Image / Pixabay

French container line CMA CGM will continue to waive its low sulfur surcharge designed to pass on the higher fuel costs for very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) to its customers, the company said Monday.

"As from June 1st, 2020, taking into consideration the current price of VLSFO, CMA CGM informs its customers that this Low Sulphur Surcharge is not applicable and may come back later as per our formula," the company said in a statement on its website.

The company previously announced in April that it would not be applying the surcharge in May.

VLSFO cost $193.50/mt at Rotterdam on Tuesday, according to Ship & Bunker pricing, compared with a cost of $411.50/mt for high sulfur fuel oil at the Dutch port at the same time last year.