NABU Urges Adoption of Mediterranean Sulfur Cap

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mediterranean port of Marseilles. File Image / Pixabay.

Environmental NGO Nabu has weighed in behind the proposal to form an emissions control area in the Mediterranean (Medeca).

The proposal is to be discussed at this week's marine environment protection committee (MEPC78) to be sent for approval to the next MEPC.

In addition to limiting bunker fuel sulfur emissions to 0.1% across the Mediterranean, scrubber wastewater is also on the table.

Nabu has made its support for a Medeca felt via a Clean Shipping Coalition submission to the International Maritime Organisation.

Transport policy officer at Nabu, Sönke Diesener, said that no further discussion is needed on the issue. "Member states must initiate everything so that it can be formally adopted at the next committee meeting in December to guarantee the SECAs entry into force in 2025."

The key argument in favour of cutting the sulfur output from bunker fuel is to improve public health. In particular, those Mediterranean ports that serve as cruise ship destinations have been vulnerable to higher levels of onshore air pollution.

While an ECA tackles suflur, it doesn't address nitrogen pollution (NOx). A submission on the latter for the Mediterranean is expected to go to the IMO next year.