D'Amico Mulls Eco-bulker Buys

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bulk carriers: options. File Image / Pixabay.

Shipowner Cesare d'Amico is considering purchase options on about 20 eco dry bulk carrers.

D'Amico, who heads up the d'Amico dry bulk division of the Italian shipping company, controls a 50-strong fleet with some ships owned directly and others on charter.

The executive told maritime news provider Tradewinds that everything is on the table as far the new ships are concerned.

"We are already testing biofuels on some of our vessels and we are following dual fuel.

"But we think these will be temporary solutions. The magic final solution has to be found," he was quoted as saying.

D'Amico's preference is for tried and tested methods such as slow steaming, hull design, and ports which can offer cold ironing.

A handful of the company's ships have been fitted with scrubbers.