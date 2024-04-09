BUNKER JOBS: Shipergy Seeks Business Operations Support Exec in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday April 9, 2024

Marine fuel trading firm Shipergy is seeking to hire a business operations support executive in Greece.

The company is looking for candidates who have recently graduated from a degree in business, economics, finance, maritime or energy studies, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Support daily trading operations, including market research, preparation of market reports
  • Perform administrative tasks as necessary, such as data entry, and record maintenance of our internal ERP and CRM systems.
  • Ad hoc request that may arise.
  • Trade Execution: Assisting traders in executing bunker fuel trades by coordinating with suppliers, customers, and logistics providers. This involves preparing trade documents, arranging delivery schedules, and coordinating vessel logistics
  • Customer Service: Acting as a point of contact for customers and suppliers, addressing inquiries, resolving issues, and providing timely updates on trade-related operations. Building and maintaining strong relationships with customers and suppliers to foster long-term partnerships.
  • Accounting and Reconciliation: Collaborating with finance and accounting teams to ensure accurate and timely reconciliation of trades and financial transactions.
  • Continuous Improvement: Identifying process inefficiencies and suggesting improvements to enhance trading operations and increase efficiency. Supporting projects and initiatives aimed at streamlining trade-related processes.

For more information, click here.

