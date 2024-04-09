EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Shipergy Seeks Business Operations Support Exec in Greece
Tuesday April 9, 2024
The company is looking for candidates who have recently graduated from a degree in business, economics, finance, maritime or energy studies. Image Credit: Shipergy
Marine fuel trading firm Shipergy is seeking to hire a business operations support executive in Greece.
The company is looking for candidates who have recently graduated from a degree in business, economics, finance, maritime or energy studies, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Support daily trading operations, including market research, preparation of market reports
- Perform administrative tasks as necessary, such as data entry, and record maintenance of our internal ERP and CRM systems.
- Ad hoc request that may arise.
- Trade Execution: Assisting traders in executing bunker fuel trades by coordinating with suppliers, customers, and logistics providers. This involves preparing trade documents, arranging delivery schedules, and coordinating vessel logistics
- Customer Service: Acting as a point of contact for customers and suppliers, addressing inquiries, resolving issues, and providing timely updates on trade-related operations. Building and maintaining strong relationships with customers and suppliers to foster long-term partnerships.
- Accounting and Reconciliation: Collaborating with finance and accounting teams to ensure accurate and timely reconciliation of trades and financial transactions.
- Continuous Improvement: Identifying process inefficiencies and suggesting improvements to enhance trading operations and increase efficiency. Supporting projects and initiatives aimed at streamlining trade-related processes.
