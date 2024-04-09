BUNKER JOBS: Shipergy Seeks Business Operations Support Exec in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates who have recently graduated from a degree in business, economics, finance, maritime or energy studies. Image Credit: Shipergy

Marine fuel trading firm Shipergy is seeking to hire a business operations support executive in Greece.

The company is looking for candidates who have recently graduated from a degree in business, economics, finance, maritime or energy studies, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Support daily trading operations, including market research, preparation of market reports

Perform administrative tasks as necessary, such as data entry, and record maintenance of our internal ERP and CRM systems.

Ad hoc request that may arise.

Trade Execution: Assisting traders in executing bunker fuel trades by coordinating with suppliers, customers, and logistics providers. This involves preparing trade documents, arranging delivery schedules, and coordinating vessel logistics

Customer Service: Acting as a point of contact for customers and suppliers, addressing inquiries, resolving issues, and providing timely updates on trade-related operations. Building and maintaining strong relationships with customers and suppliers to foster long-term partnerships.

Accounting and Reconciliation: Collaborating with finance and accounting teams to ensure accurate and timely reconciliation of trades and financial transactions.

Continuous Improvement: Identifying process inefficiencies and suggesting improvements to enhance trading operations and increase efficiency. Supporting projects and initiatives aimed at streamlining trade-related processes.

For more information, click here.