BUNKER JOBS: ElbOil Seeks Senior Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday July 31, 2023

Marine fuel trading firm ElbOil is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of bunker trading experience and an existing book of clients, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Management of existing customers both commercially and operationally.
  • Management of existing supplier relationships and development of new suppliers.
  • Development of new customer accounts and/or further enhancing business with existing customers.
  • Proactively prospect for new business opportunities from new customers – research and analyse client opportunities and develop/implement action plans for attaining the new business
  • Monitor use of supplier credit lines and exposures
  • Monitor customer use of credit lines and exposures
  • Be a reliable point of contact for customer/supplier requests and transactions
  • Maintain a database of active customer/supplier targets and prospects

