BUNKER JOBS: ElbOil Seeks Senior Trader in Dubai
Monday July 31, 2023
The role is based in the firm's Dubai office. Image Credit: ElbOil
Marine fuel trading firm ElbOil is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of bunker trading experience and an existing book of clients, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Management of existing customers both commercially and operationally.
- Management of existing supplier relationships and development of new suppliers.
- Development of new customer accounts and/or further enhancing business with existing customers.
- Proactively prospect for new business opportunities from new customers – research and analyse client opportunities and develop/implement action plans for attaining the new business
- Monitor use of supplier credit lines and exposures
- Monitor customer use of credit lines and exposures
- Be a reliable point of contact for customer/supplier requests and transactions
- Maintain a database of active customer/supplier targets and prospects
