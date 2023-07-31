BUNKER JOBS: ElbOil Seeks Senior Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Dubai office. Image Credit: ElbOil

Marine fuel trading firm ElbOil is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of bunker trading experience and an existing book of clients, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Management of existing customers both commercially and operationally.

Management of existing supplier relationships and development of new suppliers.

Development of new customer accounts and/or further enhancing business with existing customers.

Proactively prospect for new business opportunities from new customers – research and analyse client opportunities and develop/implement action plans for attaining the new business

Monitor use of supplier credit lines and exposures

Monitor customer use of credit lines and exposures

Be a reliable point of contact for customer/supplier requests and transactions

Maintain a database of active customer/supplier targets and prospects

