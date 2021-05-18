Oman Project Targets 9.9 Million MT/Year of Green Ammonia Production

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oman could become a leading producer of green fuels. File Image / Pixabay

Hydrogen company InterContinental Energy plans to be producing as much as 9.9 million mt/year of green ammonia in Oman by 2038.

The company announced the project in a statement on its website on Tuesday, saying it will develop 25 GW of solar and wind power capacity at a site in Oman to produce green hydrogen that can then be used to make ammonia for marine fuel and other uses.

First production from the plant is expected from 2028, price reporting agency S&P Global Platts reported on Wednesday, citing comments from the company. Full production capacity is expected to be reached in around 2038, by which point the facility could produce 9.9 million mt/year of green ammonia.

"This is a huge milestone in our mission to deliver cost competitive zero carbon fuels at unprecedented scale to meet rapidly growing global demand across sectors," Alicia Eastman, president of InterContinental Energy, said in the statement.

"Only by decarbonizing fuels as well as electrons will the world reach Paris climate agreement targets and increasingly stringent commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

The company is targeting a hydrogen production cost from the site of below $2/kg on a full-project basis, Platts said.