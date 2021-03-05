Port of Santander Sees LNG Bunker Availability by 2023

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG will soon be available as a bunker fuel in Santander. File Image / Pixabay

LNG will be available as a bunker fuel at the Northern Spanish port of Santander by 2023, according to the local authorities.

The port will have "all the necessary infrastructures" to receive two new gas-powered ferries operated by Brittany Ferries which are due to be in operation in 2023, the Port of Santander said in a recent statement on its website.

"The supply of LNG will be guaranteed," the port authority said.

The development of LNG bunker terminals for Santander and Bilbao was first announced in July 2019 in a joint project between Brittany Ferries and Repsol.

Spain saw 49% growth in its LNG bunker demand last year.