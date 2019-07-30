Northern Spanish Ports to get LNG Bunker Terminals

Brittany Ferries, Repsol: extended agreement. Image credit/Repsol

Two northern Spanish ports will get liquified natural gas (LNG) bunker terminals as part of an agreement between Spain's Repsol and French ferry operator Brittany Ferries.

Repsol had already been selected by the French firm to supply LNG for the company's Spanish services. The latest announcement establishes supply points at Bilbao and Santander with gas storage of 1,000 cu metres to be created at each port.

Brittany Ferries runs regular services to the two ports from France and the UK.

LNG is seen as viable marine fuel alternative to oil-derived fuel oil. Although there are reservations about the lack of supply chain infrastructure, northwest Europe is regarded as the one of the energy form's strongest markets. LNG as marine fuel fits well with shortsea shipping routes between set voyage destinations.