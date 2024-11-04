Iceland Paves way for Renewables for Local Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An Icelandic fishing vessel. File Image / Pixabay.

A project to derive renewable bunker fuel from captured carbon has been launched in Iceland.

The smelters of aluminium producer Nordural are to be the starting point for the project.

The feedstock produced will go towards the production of marine fuels to supply Iceland's fishing fleet as well as other forms of maritime transporation, the company behind the project, Carbon Iceland, said in a statement.

A factory fishing vessel operated by Útgerðarfélag Reykjavíkur has signed an offtake agreement with Carbon Iceland.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, a manufacturer of carbon capture technology, has expressed an interest in the project and Siemens Energy, through its knowledge of hydrogen, is another interested party, according to the statement.