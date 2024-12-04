EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Bunker Optimisation Manager in Hamburg
Wednesday December 4, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of bunker procurement experience, an analytical mindset and fluent English. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd
Container line Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to hire a bunker optimisation manager in Hamburg.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of bunker procurement experience, an analytical mindset and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Understanding the entire bunker process flow for different fuel types, from planning to bunkering
- Evaluating the optimal intake option for each of our 3,500 annual bunker deliveries
- Verifying ideal bunker consumption per vessel based on engine type and geographical area
- Optimizing fuel change-over management between different sulfur emission areas
- Fostering collaboration with like-minded departments to maximize technical capabilities
- Partnering with stakeholders to define metrics, KPIs, and other decision-making criteria aligned with business goals
- Working closely with data engineers and analysts to translate data into meaningful insights
- Supporting the development and improvement of dedicated of IT solutions
