BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Bunker Optimisation Manager in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of bunker procurement experience, an analytical mindset and fluent English. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Container line Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to hire a bunker optimisation manager in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of bunker procurement experience, an analytical mindset and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Understanding the entire bunker process flow for different fuel types, from planning to bunkering

Evaluating the optimal intake option for each of our 3,500 annual bunker deliveries

Verifying ideal bunker consumption per vessel based on engine type and geographical area

Optimizing fuel change-over management between different sulfur emission areas

Fostering collaboration with like-minded departments to maximize technical capabilities

Partnering with stakeholders to define metrics, KPIs, and other decision-making criteria aligned with business goals

Working closely with data engineers and analysts to translate data into meaningful insights

Supporting the development and improvement of dedicated of IT solutions

For more information, click here.