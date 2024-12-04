BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Bunker Optimisation Manager in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday December 4, 2024

Container line Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to hire a bunker optimisation manager in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of bunker procurement experience, an analytical mindset and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Understanding the entire bunker process flow for different fuel types, from planning to bunkering
  • Evaluating the optimal intake option for each of our 3,500 annual bunker deliveries
  • Verifying ideal bunker consumption per vessel based on engine type and geographical area
  • Optimizing fuel change-over management between different sulfur emission areas
  • Fostering collaboration with like-minded departments to maximize technical capabilities
  • Partnering with stakeholders to define metrics, KPIs, and other decision-making criteria aligned with business goals
  • Working closely with data engineers and analysts to translate data into meaningful insights
  • Supporting the development and improvement of dedicated of IT solutions

For more information, click here.

