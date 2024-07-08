BUNKER JOBS: Baseblue Seeks Experienced Bunker Trader in Piraeus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience as a bunker trader and fluent English. Image Credit: Baseblue

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue is seeking to hire a new experienced bunker trader in Piraeus.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience as a bunker trader and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Building relationships with existing and new business partners

Buying and selling marine fuels worldwide

Guiding customers on fueling strategies, considering regulations and new fuels

Supporting the office in reaching its targets, while achieving your own

Participating in client and supplier visits worldwide

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.