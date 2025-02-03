EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Fuel Trader in Denmark
Monday February 3, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of trading experience in physical commodities. Image Credit: Maersk
Maersk Oil Trading, the fuel sourcing arm of container line AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a senior fuel trader in Copenhagen.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of trading experience in physical commodities, preferably fuel oil or gasoil, it said in a job advertisement on Friday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Join an eight-member trading team as a cargo trader, covering Europe and Africa.
- Trade FOB, DAP, and CIF cargoes of Low Sulphur, High Sulphur, and Biofuels.
- Optimize a fully integrated supply system, including storage, logistics, and blending in ARA and the MED.
- Contribute to Maersk's energy transition from fossil fuels to LNG, Green & E-Methanol, Bio-LNG, and other sustainable fuels.
- Develop and execute hedging and proprietary trading strategies.
- Manage relationships with key suppliers and customers.
- Monitor and enhance supplier performance within the supply chain.
- Oversee contract management and administrative processes.
- Drive new business opportunities in collaboration with MOT teams in Asia and the Americas.
