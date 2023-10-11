Port of Rotterdam Confirms Plan for Mandatory Mass Flow Meters From 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MFMs are a more accurate means of measuring bunker deliveries. Image Credit: Minerva Bunkering / Emerson

The Port of Rotterdam has confirmed it and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges will make the use of mass flow meters mandatory for bunker deliveries in just over two years.

As Ship & Bunker reported on Monday, the two Northwest European authorities intend to make MFMs mandatory for bunker barges over 300 GT in size from the start of 2026. The authorities will set out more detail on their plans at the ARACON industry event in Rotterdam on October 19.

The Antwerp-Bruges authority also includes Zeebrugge in its jurisdiction.

"Currently, 40 out of 170 bunker vessels in Rotterdam, Antwerp and Zeebrugge are equipped with a bunker measurement system," the Port of Rotterdam said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

"The port authorities are therefore aware that this measure will have a major impact on the bunker market.

"By selecting 1 January 2026 as the start date, the various companies in the bunker chain have sufficient time to adapt to the new measure.

"This future requirement was already included in the permits for bunker vessels in the port of Antwerp-Bruges.

"The permit for bunker transporters in Rotterdam is yet to be updated."