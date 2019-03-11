New Office in Rotterdam for KPI Bridge Oil

New office revealed at KPI's recent annual IP Week event. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

KPI Bridge Oil has expanded its footprint with a new office in Rotterdam, the company revealed at its recent annual IP Week event.

“The location is a great fit for KPI Bridge Oil and we are delighted to welcome the team onboard and for them to become an integral part of our wider operation,” James Enston, Managing Director KPI Bridge Oil London, told Ship & Bunker.

Kasper Nielsen heads a team of six at the Rotterdam location, contact details for which are as follows:



KPI Bridge Oil Rotterdam B.V.

Mariniersweg 151, 5e

3011 NK Rotterdam

The Netherlands

+31 10 750 9730

www.kpibridgeoil.com