MAN Energy Solutions Commences Full-Scale Ammonia Engine Testing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is testing the two-stroke ammonia-fuelled engine at its Research Centre Copenhagen facility. Image Credit: MAN Energy Solutions

Engineering firm MAN Energy Solutions has commenced full-scale testing of an ammonia-fuelled marine engine.

The firm is testing the two-stroke ammonia-fuelled engine at its Research Centre Copenhagen facility, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The move follows 12 months oftesting on a single cylinder running on ammonia.

"We have been busy with the conversion process over the past few months, including ensuring that all safety provisions work according to our requirements," Ole Pyndt Hansen, head of two-stroke research and development at MAN, said in the statement.

"We are now ready for the next phase that will focus on, among other parameters, combustion and emissions, engine-tuning, atomizer testing and control-system verification.

"This is provisionally set to continue until mid-2025."