BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Purchaser in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday September 11, 2024

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a purchaser in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of sourcing experience and technical insight into bunkering, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Handling of day-to-day supply chain activities such as back-to-back purchasing from physical market and participate in daily routines offering support, advice, and guidance to colleagues within Bunker Holding
  • Utilize relevant statistical and hedging tools to achieve competitive prices, optimizing trading profits. Being proficient in contract/swap pricing management is beneficial
  • Establish, develop, and optimize strategic partnership with suppliers/marketing teams through consistent engagements, performing the role of bridging the gap between supply and sales team.
  • Develop knowledge and understanding of market legislation accompanied with gaining expertise on future fuels supporting our commitment to be a respected business partner within the green transition.

