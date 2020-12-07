South Africa's Engen Refinery Closed After Fire

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Engen refinery is located near Durban. File Image / Pixabay

The Engen refinery in South Africa has been closed while investigators look into the cause of the explosion that hit the facility last week, according to news agency Reuters.

Seven people were injured in the explosion, Reuters reported Friday, citing local emergency services.

It is unclear for how long the shutdown will last, but an extended stop may cause problems for the South African bunker market.

The Engen refinery is South Africa's second largest. The third largest, at Cape Town, remains closed after an explosion after planned maintenance earlier this year.

The absence of the Cape Town refinery is understood to have significantly tightened bunker supplies in the area, according to local market sources.