Gibraltar August Bunker Calls Inch Lower on the Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

449 bunker calls were recorded in August, down from 451 a year ago. File Image / Pixabay

A total of 449 bunker calls were recorded in Gibraltar in August, which is slightly lower than last year.

August bunker calls were up slightly from 447 in the previous month of July, but lower compared to 451 in August 2024, according to data from the Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA).

A total of 3,444 bunker calls were recorded in the first eight months of this year, up from 3417 recorded for the same period last year.

Cruise calls increased on the month, with 15 ships arriving in August, up from 11 in July.

Gibraltar's average VLSFO price in August was $515/mt, down from $540/mt in July.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was $534.4/mt in August, down from $552.8/mt in July.