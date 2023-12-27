Mozambique Bunker Supplier Reports Increased Demand Amid Red Sea Diversions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mozambique's main bunkering locations are Nacala and Maputo. File Image / Pixabay

Mozambique bunker supplier CPG Bunkering is reporting increased demand in the country as ships reroute around Africa to avoid attacks in the Red Sea.

The firm has sufficient product availability to cover the increased sales, and no congestion is reported, CPG Bunkering said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"CPG Bunkering continues to replenish fuel oil and gasoil stocks in both Nacala and Maputo to accommodate the new increase in demand with vessels diverting from the Red Sea route and requiring reliable bunkering services in South Eastern Africa," the company said in the post.

"Both Nacala and Maputo are already well known amongst our traditional cargo callers and bunker only customers on worldwide trade routes or prior to calling Beira, and currently we are accommodating the increase in demand without congestion at both ports."

Bunker suppliers across Africa have been reporting increases in enquiries after several leading shipping companies instructed their fleets to avoid the Suez Canal in the wake of a spate of recent attacks in the Red Sea.

Some of these companies are now formulating plans to resume Red Sea voyages, but these decisions are far from widespread as yet.