BUNKER JOBS: Nolu Energy Seeks Experienced Bunker Trader in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of bunker trading experience. Image Credit: Nolu Energy

Marine fuel trading firm Nolu Energy is seeking to hire a new experienced bunker trader in Denmark.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of bunker trading experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Remote working in your own country

Create you own Business by attracting new customers and suppliers.

Understanding customer needs, negotiating prices, and closing deals

Participate in client and suppliers visits.

Exposure to day-to-day trading of bunker fuel and work closely with both internal and external stakeholders.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.