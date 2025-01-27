BUNKER JOBS: Nolu Energy Seeks Experienced Bunker Trader in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday January 27, 2025

Marine fuel trading firm Nolu Energy is seeking to hire a new experienced bunker trader in Denmark.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of bunker trading experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Remote working in your own country
  • Create you own Business by attracting new customers and suppliers.
  • Understanding customer needs, negotiating prices, and closing deals
  • Participate in client and suppliers visits.
  • Exposure to day-to-day trading of bunker fuel and work closely with both internal and external stakeholders.

