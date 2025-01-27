EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Nolu Energy Seeks Experienced Bunker Trader in Denmark
Monday January 27, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of bunker trading experience. Image Credit: Nolu Energy
Marine fuel trading firm Nolu Energy is seeking to hire a new experienced bunker trader in Denmark.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of bunker trading experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Remote working in your own country
- Create you own Business by attracting new customers and suppliers.
- Understanding customer needs, negotiating prices, and closing deals
- Participate in client and suppliers visits.
- Exposure to day-to-day trading of bunker fuel and work closely with both internal and external stakeholders.
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.